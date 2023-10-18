Turkish Tam triumphs in first influencer boxing bout
Tam Parlak, aka ‘Turkish Tam’ took on his first influencer boxing match, ‘Mayhem in the Midlands’, on Saturday night (October 14), which was streamed live online and watched by thousands of people.
Tam went up against welterweight veteran boxer Matt Burton in the event held in West Bromwich, West Midlands and said that the fight was “really tough” against such an experienced fighter:
"Everyone was expecting me to demolish him, but he’s got so many fights under his belt and he’s really experienced so it was really tough going.
"He was eating my shots all the way but in the end I got the win which was great.”
Coming up next for Tam, he plans to spend the rest of this year focusing on creating more content for his channels, with the potential to look into more promotions next year.
You can follow Turkish Tam’s adventures by following him on Facebook and Instagram at instagram.com/turkish_tam, and find his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqLvf791ZQXhObA7x2Ew8Rg