A relieved family have been reunited with their beloved puppy after she went missing this morning (Thursday).

Winnie back with her family.

Earlier today, Lincolnshire World shared an appeal by Lisa Dean of Beauty’s Legacy - Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare to help reunite Winnie the chocolate Labrador puppy with her owners after she escaped from her garden in Mablethorpe.

Following an online appeal for information, Winnie was found this morning and taken to Skegness, and the finder made contact with Lisa and the team this afternoon.

Winnie has been collected from a property, and is now safely back with her family.

Lisa is now urging anyone who finds a lost dog to contact their local dog warden immediately to help reunite them with their family.

“We thank the finder for coming forward, and urge everyone to be aware that the legal and right thing to do with a found dog is report it to your warden and get it scanned for a chip immediately,” she said.