UPDATE: Skull found in Fulstow "been there for many years"

Scene where a human skull was discovered by a member of public at Pear Tree Lane, Fulstow.

Officers were originally called to a duck pond in Pear Tree Lane, Fulstow, at around 12.37pm on Thursday after a report of a human skull being found in the pond by a member of the public.

Police have remained at the location over the weekend to carry out a full search and forensic investigation, and the cordon is expected to be lifted this evening (Monday, June 20).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We believe this maybe a human skull that has been at the site for many years, but we cannot confirm this until forensic examination has taken place. This can take several weeks.”

A further update will be released by police when the time comes.