VE Day and Royal Garden Party – big week for Skegness Royal British Legion
Chairman Kevin Woolley has been out along the seafront with the branch’s new giant poppy character promoting their new shop in Lumley Road and this year’s big Remembrance appeal to cover Altitude 44 with around 60,000 poppies – double last year’s achievement covering the roundabout at the Clock Tower.
Next week, Kevin and poppy appeal organiser Tracy Turner are off to Buckingham Palace in London to be the guests of King Charlies and Queen Camilla at the Royal Garden Party on Wednesday, May 7.
However, it was another ‘queen’ who greeted Kevin and ‘Poppy’ on the seafront – Skegness’ only Beardry Barlow, who was performing at the Lumley pub.
The appearance was ahead of this year’s East Coast Pride event in Skegness on Saturday, September 13. We will bring you more on this soon.
- There are two celebrations taking place in Tower Gardens, Skegness, one on VE Day itself (Thursday, May 8) organsed by Skegness Town Council and then on Saturday when everyone is join the Skegness Royal British Legion for a Party in the Park. For details of VE Day 80 events around the county, visit here.
