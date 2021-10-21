VIDEO: Chico the Beyoncé singing parrot at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park finds fame in Japan

Since being featured on ITV's This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park's feathered celebrity has been head hunted by clients of a Los Angeles film and TV coordinator for a Japanese TV show on CBC.

Presenters of the program are the very famous comedian duo “Sandwichman”. The comedy duo “Sandwichman” was voted in Japan as the number one most beloved TV personalities for the third year in a row, much like our UK presenters, Ant and Dec.

The TV show sent production coordinators and a film crew to visit the sanctuary in Friskney for a 'zoo keepers edition'; where they filmed a variety of residents, including the tigers, lemurs, turtles and, of course, the famous Chico.

Chico the singing parrot at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

The show is set to air on November 23 and will feature zoo keepers from across the world. It will also include a worldwide zoom call where the viewers vote for the most interesting

character. Naturally, the sanctuary is hoping Chico wins this.

*Lincolnshire Wildlife Park also has some spooky goings on over half term, with a Halloween Park Trail and Ghost Hunt until October 31. For more details visit .lincswildlife.com/