VIDEO: Extinction Rebellion bring Samba band parade to Skegness

This family fun event was organised on Sunday by XR Lincolnshire, using costumes and props featured a few weeks ago in Lincoln.

But there was a serious message too, as they spoke to holidaymakers about the threat from Climate Change, focusing on coastal flooding and the impact on wildlife, with so many animal and plant species being on the brink of extinction.

Organisers invited the public to dress up as animals and join in, although most preferred to stand aside and watch as the went by along Grand Parade towards the Clock Tower and the beach.

Extinction Rebellion Lincolnshire in Skegness.