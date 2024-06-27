VIDEO: Horncastle to Istanbul cycle DAY 25 - thunderstorms and heatwaves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scorching hot weather followed by thunderous downpours of rain haven’t dampened the spirits of two intrepid cyclists as they hit the 1,000 mile mark.

When we caught up with them last week, they had just reached Regensberg in Germany, and since then, they have reached the 1,000 mile mark – equating to 100 hours in the saddle – and made it through two different capital cities – Vienna and Bratislava.

And now they have almost hit another landmark, as they are due to arrive in Budapest, Hungary in two days time, which will mean they have reached the halfway point of their epic challenge.

Their view of their campsite in Vienna.

Over the past week, Paul and Neil have encountered some inclement weather including torrential rain storms and 30°c heat.

Paul said: “We’re having a day off tomorrow (Friday) so we’ve been cycling for five days, between 75km and 85km a day, then having a rest day to wash and maintain the bikes.

"It’s been really hot so we’re drinking 7-8litres of water a day, which we’re having to carry around with us so it means more weight on the bikes.”

As well as replacing a puncture last week, Paul said he had to replace a spoke on his bike this week but other than that, their bikes – and their bodies – are holding up well so far.

Paul said: “We’ve been following the Danube for a long time and the elevation has been far less, but when we get into the mountains, that’s when it’s going to be tricky.

"Everyone we meet has been lovely, and cycling through these roads means we’ve found some places to visit we never would have thought of and are planning to come back here on holiday.”

Last night, the duo stayed at a water sports centre near Bratislava, and Paul said all the staff there were incredibly helpful.

