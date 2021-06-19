VIDEO: Miss Lincolnshire tells why Skegness is not the 'worst place in the UK for beach holidays'

The 24-year-old from Skegness has produced a video explaining why she loves the resort she now calls home - and why a Which? survey labelling it as UK's worst seaside destination was wrong.

Rebecca Fearn was crowned Miss Lincolnshire in February. A former Redcoat at Butlin's in Skegness, Rebecca moved to Skegness two years but was furloughed. Last year, she started two businesses - a travel agency.and For Hair by Rebecca-Jay, offering her skills as a mobile hair extensions technician

She is currently studying an online business course..

Rebecca Fearn of Skegness, pictured after winning Miss Lincolnshire, is now competing in the Miss England competition.

Winning Miss Lincolnshire was also her ticket to the Miss England contest, which is now underway.

The video is her entry in the new MIss England Explore The Nation round and Rebecca needs the public to share and like it on Facebook as this will count towards 1/3rd of her score.

In the video she challenges the claim by Which? that Skegness is the worst place for beach holiday by saying the resort has "must to offer for all ages".

She says after she went to Butlin's to become a Redcoat, Skegness "soon became home" and she feels privileged to "live in the beautiful seaside town".

As .well as "beautiful, breathtaking beaches", she lists the amusement parks, independent cinema, bowling alleys, Skegness Pier, Pleasure Beach and independent cafes as reasons why she loves living here.

To like and share the video towards Rebecca's Miss England entry visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=523020395400138Members of the public can join the special Livestream hosted by Jordan Williams on June 24 at 7pm to see if her entry makes the final top ten.