VIDEO: Puppeteer Sebastian and 3metre giraffe updates us on 85km challenge

As we reported earlier this week, puppeteer Sebastian Mayer is walking a life-size giraffe puppet, named Zarafa, from Grimsby to Skegness, making his way 85km (52 miles) through the Lincolnshire Wolds this week in aid of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

The Horncastle News caught up with him today (Thursday) in Harrington, near Hagworthingham, to see how he has been getting on since setting off on Monday (April 15).

The first few days, Seb said, were the hardest as the flat plains between Grimsby and Tetney were very windy:

"The weather at the beginning was a real challenge because rain is one thing and makes the cardboard soggy like mulch, but the wind makes Zarafa like having a sail on my back and the right side of my body was taking a hammering,” he said.

"But yesterday was glorious, we stayed in Louth the night before and when we got into the Wolds the weather was perfect with sunny skies.”

Seb had camped out in Tetford last night after setting off from Louth on Wednesday morning, and the hilly climbs in the Wolds have been hard work as Zarafa’s cardboard and carbon-fibre frame on his legs has made the going tough.

The temperatures plunging to 1°c has also made the last night tough camping for Seb, as when he took on a similar challenge in France in April last year, the temperatures were somewhat different!

"The views have made it worth it though,” he said, “It’s been nice to be able to take in the natural beauty of the place – this is why the Wolds needs protecting.”

Seb said that he’s had lots of support and good wishes from people in the area who have met him and Zarafa:

"People in Louth were really friendly and people were stopping to say hello – Zarafa has been a real ice breaker,” he said, “People have been stopping on the roads to say hello and make donations and have been really delightful.”

The next few days will see Seb head to Skendleby today via Aswarby and Langton, before tomorrow’s leg of the journey which will see him aiming to get to Burgh le Marsh and Skegness by Sunday afternoon, where he plans to finish at the Clock Tower in Skegness at 3pm.

You can donate to Sebastian’s campaign at www.justgiving.com/page/giraffetoskegness

If you meet Seb and Zarafa on their trek through the Wolds this week, you are encouraged to take photos and post them to social media, tagging @sebastianmayer and you can also sign Zarafa’s frame.

1 . mhnp-24-04-24-Seb Mayer Zarafa (2).jpeg Sebastian Mayer with life-size giraffe puppet Zarafa in Harrington. Photo: Rachel

2 . mhnp-24-04-24-Seb Mayer Zarafa (7).jpeg Seb and Zarafa meeting passing fans in Harrington. Photo: Rachel

3 . mhnp-24-04-24-Seb Mayer Zarafa (1).jpeg Passing fans are invited to sign Zarafa. Photo: Rachel

4 . mhnp-24-04-24-Seb Mayer Zarafa (6).jpeg Seb Mayer with his brother Oliver and Zarafa at St Mary's church in Harrington. Photo: Rachel