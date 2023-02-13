Singers, dancers, magicians and many more came together to raise funds for a terminally ill little girl.

Lily Harley, 4, has terminal Grade 3 Ependymoma, a type of brain cancer (you can read her full story here), and the community has been rallying round to make as many memories for her and her family, as well as making her dreams come true.

The community of Louth rallied round to throw her a magical fourth birthday party and Louth Fire Station held a Brew with the Crew fundraiser for Lily as well.

Then on Friday, entertainers from all walks of life came together to perform An Audience for Lily, organised by Stuart Spendlow and held at the Riverhead Theatre in Louth.

Dancers at An Audience for Lily.

Tickets for the show had sold out overnight, making it the fastest selling show in the theatre’s history.

There was a huge variety of entertainment performed at the show, from singers, live music, dancers, magicians, and even a ventriloquist.

Stuart said the event went incredibly well: “It was brilliant and went even better than I ever thought it would and the audience were really full of life.”

The audience were so full of life, in fact, that Stuart lost £100 bet to Gary Starkie, the singer who closed the show with Sweet Caroline, in that if the whole audience sang the popular anthem, then Stuart would have to make a £100 donation to Lily’s page – and if they didn’t, then Gary would donate!

An Audience for Lily organiser Stuart Spendlow with Studio 2000 dancers.

Safe to say, the whole audience were on their feet singing Sweet Caroline, and Stuart has made a £100 donation, bringing the amount raised to more than £1,000, including ticket sales and the £200 raised from the raffle.

There will be a fundraising football match for Lily at Manby Football Club – organised by Tom McGrath, Jordan Flower, and Ryan Johnson – on Sunday February 26, kick-off at 1pm at the Meridian Leisure Centre on Wood Lane, Louth, and the centre is also providing food and refreshments during the event.

Everyone is welcome to attend the match and cheer the teams on, and more information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089569281318

To make a donation to Lily’s fundraising page, visit https://gofund.me/8e76fde7

Ventriloquist Alan Simmons with 'Denny'.

Jemma Barber, Rebecca Maltman and Sue French sell raffles tickets to the audience.

Dave Burns (Magician), Nikki Law (Singer), James Clark (Singer), Felicity Warren (Singer) performed for Lily.