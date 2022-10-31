The Warm Spaces, which is being by GLL, the not-for-profit charitable social enterprise that operates libraries on behalf of local authorities, will be accessible to library members and non-members alike and in addition to offering a warm, comfortable and welcoming space to sit, visitors will also be able to access free WiFi, books, magazines and newspapers.

They will be also able to use PC terminals and charge their own devices at no cost. Library staff are being trained to offer ‘sign posting’ advice on relevant utility and cost of living grants.

All the participating libraries are also expanding their programmes of free onsite activities, which again will be open to anyone who wishes to visit. These range from reading and crafting groups to board game sessions, yoga and ‘rattle & rhyme’ activities for mothers and babies.

Gainsborough Library is a designated Warm Space to help those in need this winter

Diana Edmonds MBE, GLL’s director of libraries said: “We know that this winter many people will struggle to be able heat their homes and we want to help.

"Libraries are ideally suited to serve as Warm Spaces because they are at the heart of the community. They are welcoming environments, easily accessible, often being in town centre locations and already offer a wide range of free services and facilities.

“In addition to expanding our activity sessions, we have also invested in more comfortable seating and are hugely grateful to Brakes for their generous donation of tea, coffee and biscuits.

"We will be working in partnership with local authorities, charities and food banks to provide maximum support to those in need this winter.”

Paul Nieduszynski, chief commercial officer for Brakes and Sysco GB, said: “We are delighted to be supporting such a fantastic initiative.

"This winter is going to be tough for so many people but Warm Spaces offers a lifeline to those who are struggling to heat their own homes by giving them somewhere to go for warmth, activities and the company of others.