Waiting time of more than 28 days for 120,000 GP appointments in Lincolnshire

More than 100,000 GP appointments in Lincolnshire had a waiting time of more than 28 days, new figures have revealed.

Data from care provider Guardian Carers, which used NHS England data from December 2022 to May 2025, analysed the number of GP appointments which were delayed by more than four weeks across the country.

It found that 120,000 appointments at practices in Lincolnshire took more than 28 days from when they were booked to when they took place.

Over the border, the study found that 359,997 GP appointments were delayed by more than four weeks at practices in Rutland and Leicester.

Managing director of Guardian Carers, Renate Winkler, said: “Timely access to primary healthcare services is absolutely essential for early intervention and, most importantly, prevention of health issues becoming more serious.

“Addressing the underlying factors contributing to these lengthy waits, whether they stem from resource shortages, system inefficiencies, government funding or other challenges, is imperative to ensure better access to healthcare for all individuals in these areas”.

NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) said it was ‘committed’ to reducing waiting times and improving access to GP appointments.

A spokesperson for NHS Lincolnshire ICB said: “Thank you for sharing these figures. While some appointments – such as routine check-ups or Covid-19 vaccinations – are often booked more than 28 days in advance, we acknowledge that timely access to GP services is important.

“It’s worth noting that Lincolnshire’s waiting times compare favourably to national and regional averages, reflecting the ongoing efforts of local practices to meet patient demand despite workforce and system pressures.

“We remain committed to improving access and continue working to reduce waiting times wherever possible.”