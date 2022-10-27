South Ormsby Estate is offering daily guided walking tours this autumn and winter.

Following the success of the Wolds Outdoor Festival, two new walking tours will be available, as well as the popular walk to the Massingberd-Mundy Distillery which proved a firm festival favourite.

South Ormsby Estate encompasses 3,000 acres of some of the most picturesque countryside in the Lincolnshire Wolds AONB, and is also home to an award winning distillery and one of the largest herds of original population Lincoln Red cattle as well as Lincolnshire Buff chickens and Norfolk Black turkeys.

During the summer, the estate hosted daily walking tours along a three mile route from South Ormsby to the Massingberd-Mundy Distillery in Driby. By popular demand, the daily walks are returning to the estate from 28th October to 4th December, with two new routes to choose from.

Every day, visitors can book a free walking tour, taking in areas including the historic South Ormsby Hall, its gardens and parkland, as well as the fields, woodland and, of course, the distillery.

While taking in the amazing vistas, walkers can learn all about the area’s wildlife, agriculture and history, and can enjoy samples of its amazing produce.

South Ormsby Estate tour guide, Pete Staves said: “We loved giving thousands of visitors a tour of our estate during the Wolds Outdoor Festival and lots of people told us they’d love to do it again and see more of our amazing landscape.

“During the autumn and winter, the South Ormsby Estate looks even more dramatic, with low hanging mist, autumn colours and new wildlife to be spotted, and we’re giving visitors three different routes to explore. Visitors can enjoy exploring inside the historic South Ormsby Hall, its parkland and gardens as well as the natural wonders of the countryside.

“Throughout these walks, you’ll learn all about the estate, its wildlife, history and future. You’ll also get to sample our best local produce - including a tasty Massingberd-Mundy Lincoln Red Beef roll, award-inning gin and even a bar of soap that’s made with locally grown herbs and milk from our cows.

“Of course, the weather won’t be as reliable as it was in the summer, but that’s not a problem because one of the routes will allow visitors into the amazing 18th century South Ormsby Hall; historic home of the Massingberd-Mundy family who owned the estate for almost 400 years.”

The guided tours at South Ormsby Estate are free for members of the public who also register as Friends of South Ormsby Estate, and £5 for non-members. Registering as a friend is completely free and can be done at the time of booking a guided walk, with new members receiving a £5 voucher to spend on products purchased through the estate website.

There are three walks available, with a three mile country walk taking in farmland, woodland and amazing views of the countryside before enjoying a behind the scenes tour of the Massingberd-Mundy Distillery to sample some of the estate’s award winning spirits.

Another walk takes in the parkland and gardens around South Ormsby Hall. Those taking part in this new walk will see beautiful landscapes and impressive views of South Ormsby Hall as well as fruit trees, vines, poultry runs and the hall’s walled gardens.

Also new for this winter is a guided tour of South Ormsby Hall itself; a beautifully restored 18th century country house which houses an impressive library and a collection of artworks and portraits that document the long history of the hall and the Massingberd-Mundy family.

All walks start and end in South Ormsby village and include a complimentary Massingberd-Mundy Lincoln Red Beef roll. Visitors will also be able to sample other estate produce including a new range of luxury soaps. Afternoon tea will also be available in the recently restored Old School in South Ormsby village.

Tours run every day from 9.30am to 5pm but must be booked in advance. Samples of alcohol products are limited to participants who are at least 18 years old and good footwear and weather appropriate clothing is strongly recommended.

Walks are suitable for families with children but dogs are not welcome on the tours as walkers may come near roaming livestock.