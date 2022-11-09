Warm Space launches at Trusthorpe Village Hall

Enjoying some tea and biscuits at Trusthorpe village hall's warm space. Photo: Chris Frear

Trusthorpe Village Hall was re-opened following its extensive revamp back in August, and now the committee have set about making the hall the hub of the community.

When new committee for the village hall came on board, they set about applying for multiple grants, from the National Lottery, Lincolnshire Community grant, Co-op Community Fund and more, with funds totalling £52,000.

After repairing damage to the walls and roof and fitting a new kitchen and toilets, one of the committee’s first acts after its grand reopening was to set about bringing the community together as the cost of living crisis set in, and so the hall’s committee put their newly-refurbished hall to good use with warm spaces to be held every Monday until March 2023.

Mayor Steve Holland enjoying a game of cards.

At these events, guests can keep warm from 10am to 3pm and enjoy refreshments and a light lunch, as well as enjoying the provided games, puzzles and books which were donated following a shout-out from the committee.

The first warm space was held on Monday (November 7), with Mablethorpe Mayor Steve Holland in attendence, and spokesman for the committee, Kim Parrinder, said their first event went very well:

"We had more than two dozen people come and it was brilliant,” she said, “It really picked up around lunchtime and it was lovely to see everyone come together.”

A previous appeal for donations of books and games has seen a huge amount of donations passed on to the hall for use, and Kim said the committee was thrilled at the response from the community.

Val Cobbold of the Trusthorpe warm space.

"We’ve had some many people bringing us books and games, we’ve got them coming out of our ears and it’s wonderful!” she said.

As the warm space is being so well supported, Kim said that they now need people to tell those who aren’t on social media or use the internet and could make use of the warm space to come along and visit them.

"What we need now is for people to spread the word and tell others they can come to us,” she said, “If anyone knows of anyone who is lonely, get them to come forward and come and see us.”

Kim Parrinder prepares some soup at Trusthorpe's warm space.