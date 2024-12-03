Watch moment the Phoenix Complex team from Skegness won national fitness award

A Skegness gym is celebrating after winning a prestigious national award.

In September, Lincolnshire World joined members of the Phoenix Complex family for the opening of their new state-of-the art facility at Hawkins Business Park in Heath Road.

Since then they have gone on to further success having been shortlisted in the community involvement category of the National Fitness Awards.

On November 29 members of the team travelled to The Athena in Leicester to hear the exciting news they had won.

Members of the Phoenix Complex team in Skegness celebrating winning the National Fitness Awards.

Billie Samms, of Phoenix Fitness, said: “ It was a very special moment for us coming from our gym in Skegness to even getting into the final.

"To then win a national award going against some of the best around the country is an incredible achievement for not only our staff but for our members too.”

