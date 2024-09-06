Take a tour of the new Phoenix Fitness gym in Skegness
The gym is moving from Victoria Road to Hawkins Business Park in Heath Road.
A free family event is being held so the public can explore the new facilities, with the launch taking place at 9am.
People are getting a platinum pass for the day to use the gym sauna and steam room.
There will also be drinks, food, a bouncy castle and a live DJ.
Billy of Phoenix Fitness said the team is really excited to show people around the new complex.
“It’s a brand new building with brand new kit – but with our same values,” she said.
"We can’t wait to show people around the facility – which includes a sauna, steam room and cryotherapy.
“We’ve come a long way from when we first opened – including finding ways to keep people fit during Covid, hosting fitness festivals and doing a lot of community work along the way.
"Now we're going bigger and better than ever.”
The new gym is at Unit 1-3 Hawkins Business Park, Heath Road, Skegness, PE25 3ST
