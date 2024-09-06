Take a tour of the new Phoenix Fitness gym in Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 6th Sep 2024, 18:43 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 11:31 BST

Phoenix Fitness is throwing open its doors today (Saturday)for the grand opening of its new gym.

The gym is moving from Victoria Road to Hawkins Business Park in Heath Road.

A free family event is being held so the public can explore the new facilities, with the launch taking place at 9am.

People are getting a platinum pass for the day to use the gym sauna and steam room.

Grand opening of the new Phoenix Complex gym in Skegness.placeholder image
Grand opening of the new Phoenix Complex gym in Skegness.

There will also be drinks, food, a bouncy castle and a live DJ.

Billy of Phoenix Fitness said the team is really excited to show people around the new complex.

“It’s a brand new building with brand new kit – but with our same values,” she said.

"We can’t wait to show people around the facility – which includes a sauna, steam room and cryotherapy.

“We’ve come a long way from when we first opened – including finding ways to keep people fit during Covid, hosting fitness festivals and doing a lot of community work along the way.

"Now we're going bigger and better than ever.”

The new gym is at Unit 1-3 Hawkins Business Park, Heath Road, Skegness, PE25 3ST

