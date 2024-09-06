Phoenix Fitness is throwing open its doors today (Saturday)for the grand opening of its new gym.

The gym is moving from Victoria Road to Hawkins Business Park in Heath Road.

A free family event is being held so the public can explore the new facilities, with the launch taking place at 9am.

People are getting a platinum pass for the day to use the gym sauna and steam room.

There will also be drinks, food, a bouncy castle and a live DJ.

Billy of Phoenix Fitness said the team is really excited to show people around the new complex.

“It’s a brand new building with brand new kit – but with our same values,” she said.

"We can’t wait to show people around the facility – which includes a sauna, steam room and cryotherapy.

“We’ve come a long way from when we first opened – including finding ways to keep people fit during Covid, hosting fitness festivals and doing a lot of community work along the way.

"Now we're going bigger and better than ever.”

The new gym is at Unit 1-3 Hawkins Business Park, Heath Road, Skegness, PE25 3ST