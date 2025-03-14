Watch reaction to new Starbucks drive-thru in Skegness

Volunteers from Keith’s Rescue Dogs cut the ribbon to officially open the cafe on South Parade this morning – before going inside to sample the coffees.

The dogs were not left out either with the pooches lapping up their pupachinos.

Early risers arrived for the opening at 6am today (Friday) as workmen were still finishing off some of the paintwork.

The first 100 customers received a free reusable cup – and staff said these were all gone in the first 90 minutes.

Around 15-20 new jobs have been created with the opening – with more to come when the new 80-bed Travelodge hotel next door welcomes its first guests in late June.

1 . STARBUCKS OPENING IN SKEGNESS Some of the first customers enjoying beverages at Starbucks in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . STARBUCKS OPENING IN SKEGNESS Counter staff were kept busy all day. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . STARBUCKS OPENING IN SKEGNESS Dogs lapped up their puppachinos. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . STARBUCKS OPENING IN SKEGNESS The new dog-friendly Starbucks in Skegness proved very popular with its four-legged customers. Photo: Barry Robinson