Staff and volunteers from Keith's Rescue Dogs at the official opening of Starbucks in Skegness.

Watch reaction to new Starbucks drive-thru in Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 14th Mar 2025, 18:55 BST
Dogs from a local charity had their day when they were invited to the opening ceremony of the new Starbucks Drive-Thru in Skegness.

Volunteers from Keith’s Rescue Dogs cut the ribbon to officially open the cafe on South Parade this morning – before going inside to sample the coffees.

The dogs were not left out either with the pooches lapping up their pupachinos.

Early risers arrived for the opening at 6am today (Friday) as workmen were still finishing off some of the paintwork.

The first 100 customers received a free reusable cup – and staff said these were all gone in the first 90 minutes.

Around 15-20 new jobs have been created with the opening – with more to come when the new 80-bed Travelodge hotel next door welcomes its first guests in late June.

