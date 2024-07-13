Watch Skegness Aquarium puffer fish predict who will win Euro 24 final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘It’s coming home!’ – that’s the prediction from Skegness Aquarium after a challenge set with their playful puffer fish.

The Stars and Stripes puffer fish is the latest creature called on to indicate who will win tomorrow night’s Euro 24 final between Spain and England.

Mrs Puff was given a choice of her favourite food next to flags representing both teams.

And the result? England to win!

How Skegness Aquarium predicted the Euro 24 final

Of course, it almost didn’t go that way in line with most of the games leading up to the final.

Theo Griffiths of Skegness Aquarium said: “ It almost looked like a Spanish win but she changed her mind at the last moment!”

