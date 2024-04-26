WATCH: Video of amazing historical finds at former menswear shop in Lincolnshire town
Last week, we published a piece about a series of amazing historical finds being made at the former A. Cheer and Sons Ltd menswear shop in Boston.
Here, as a companion to that piece, is video footage of some of them – from the tunnel to the 18th century oak-panelled office, from the roof beam reclaimed from a ship to the two hidden rooms.
It also includes a contribution from the building’s new owner Shane Gostelow, of Boston.
You can read more about the discoveries and Shane’s plans for the site here.