WATCH: Video of amazing historical finds at former menswear shop in Lincolnshire town

Last week, we published a piece about a series of amazing historical finds being made at the former A. Cheer and Sons Ltd menswear shop in Boston.
By David Seymour
Published 26th Apr 2024, 13:56 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 14:22 BST
Here, as a companion to that piece, is video footage of some of them – from the tunnel to the 18th century oak-panelled office, from the roof beam reclaimed from a ship to the two hidden rooms.

It also includes a contribution from the building’s new owner Shane Gostelow, of Boston.

You can read more about the discoveries and Shane’s plans for the site here.

