‘We made it!’: Spilsby recreation ground campaigners say they are delighted to announce they reached their £40,000 target – and are now launching a new appeal to complete the £650k sports and well-being development sooner.

Trustees of Spilsby Recreation Ground recently appealed for help to secure the final few thousands they needed for the matchfunding project they launched in November last year,

At that point they had raised £35,000 but only had a few days to reach the target.

However on Saturday they announced the news they had been successful, thanks to the support of the public, local businesses and the media.

"With your continued support, we reached our £40,000 target with three days to go," said Tony Bailey, Chair of Spilsby Recreation Ground.

"Our plans and our ambitions have shown great support throughout our Crowdfunding Period, and we thank you, the community for that.

"This support will see us progess. We've now raised 10% of the development costs, and we should hear more great news by mid February.

"In the meantime, with more donations to come in, we are launching a Crowdfunding ‘Stretch Target’ of £65,000.

"The extra money raised will mean we can complete the project earlier, and helps to ensure we’re 100% funded for both phases sooner.

"The more we raise ourselves, the less we need to source through third party grant options.”

Trustees have been working with the FA, Football Foundation, East Lindsey District Council, Spilsby Town Council, the and UK Shared

Prosperity Fund, the LTA, Magna Vitae, and local training and education settings to deliver the project.

The impressive development will see two phases being completed. Phase One will include a redevelopment of the unused hardcourt to create a state-of-the-art 2G surface for football, netball, tennis and hockey.

Alongside this will be an all-weather concrete skate park for all ages to enjoy.

Finally, Phase Two will include much-needed pavilion updates and a car park extension.

The Group aims to break ground with Phase one in Spring 2024, with the Pavilion Development completing in time for a grand opening in December 2024.