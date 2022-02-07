Jo and Will Nelstrop at the East Midlands region Wedding Industry Awards. EMN-220202-155638001

Abbey Farm Weddings has been named as a regional winner in the Wedding Industry Awards 2022, taking home the Events Team and Venue (Barn) accolades in the East Midlands region.

Abbey Farm is home to the Nelstrop family, who decided to rebuild a selection of their farm’s outbuildings into a traditional Lincolnshire mud and stud barn in 2013, after successfully hiring out one of their fields for marquee weddings prior to this.

Then during lockdown in 2020, the team took the opportunity to convert one of their old granary buildings as well to offer their guests more space to have their civil ceremony on the farm as well as in the church.

Jo Nelstrop said: “For us, the most important thing is our couples and the relationship we have with them, we’re not a one-size-fits-all venue, we will try in every way to help our couples to have their wedding the way they want it.

“We’ll make our own suggestions, if we know something isn’t going to work, but we will go the extra mile to make their special day everything they could want.”

Abbey Farm Weddings put themselves into the awards and were voted for by the couples whose weddings they had organised in 2021.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have won, it’s also great for Woodhall as well as it brings people to the village who can stay in one of the lovely hotels nearby, and we can recommend plenty of local vendors to bring it all together.”