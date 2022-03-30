‘Welcoming, inclusive, accessible’ – new outdoor social space opens in Boston

The Friendly Bench, outside Ancaster Court, in Boston.

The area outside Ancaster Court, in Broadfield Lane is the 12th so-called ‘Friendly Bench’ in the UK.

These are mini community gardens, featuring integrated seating and sensory planting, where free activities and events can be held to tackle loneliness and social isolation.

The Friendly Bench movement was founded by Lyndsey Young, who was born in Boston.

Founder of The Friendly Bench movement, Boston-born Lyndsey Young.

Speaking of the ‘vital role’ played by Friendly Bench spaces in communities, Lyndsey said: “By creating a welcoming, inclusive, accessible and well-located social space to meet, chat, rest and enjoy the benefits of being outside, or by joining in with one of the regularly organised activities, The Friendly Bench will be a hub for everyone to connect.

“As well as helping to improve people’s physical and mental wellbeing, The Friendly Bench will also help strengthen community ties and encourage connections across the generations and with the wider community.”

The movement has been brought to Boston with the support of the Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service, Boston Big Local, Ancaster House (Housing 21) and The National Lottery Community Fund.

The Boston space was officially launched on Thursday, with more than 50 people in attendance.

A Friendly Bench Boston Committee is being set up to organise events and help look after the site. Anyone interested in being involved, is asked to contact Jackie by email: [email protected].