West Lindsey councillor is new chairman of Lincolnshire County Council

Former chairman of West Lindsey District Council Stephen Bunney has been elected chairman of Lincolnshire County Council for 2025/26.

The Liberal Democrat member was officially sworn in at the council’s Annual General Meeting on Friday, May 23, after being proposed by Reform UK council leader Sean Matthews and seconded by his deputy Rob Gibson.

Coun Bunney said he was ‘incredibly flattered’ to take on the role and looked forward to touring Lincolnshire as part of his civic duties.

He previously served as chairman of West Lindsey District Council for two consecutive years, 2023/24 and 2024/25.

The role has since been handed to Coun Matt Boles, who also sits on Lincolnshire County Council and had served as his vice-chairman.

Speaking after the meeting, Coun Bunney agreed that his experience at West Lindsey, along with his career as a teacher, had put him in good stead for the new role.

He said: “It certainly has meant that I’m used to the idea of procedures and following what has to be done.

“Having been a teacher, you are used to being at the front with everyone looking at you.”

Although not yet certain which charities he will support during his term, he named early front-runners as the Brain Cancer Trust and Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

He said: “Floating in the back of my mind will always be the Air Ambulance, but we’ve done that before.

“If I had my real choice, it would be a charity called the Frank Buttle Trust in London, but I think I would like to keep it local to Lincolnshire.”

During the AGM, independent councillor Phil Dilks questioned whether the new chairman would step down from his political group, noting that ‘last time we elected a chairman of the council who was not a member of the ruling group, the councillor involved was required to stand down from their political group whilst holding office’.

Coun Bunney responded that it had not been made a condition of his appointment.

He replied: “I’m obviously in the chair here as a neutral person, though my views will remain the same, and there are times when I will obviously consult with my group, and that is the way forward.”