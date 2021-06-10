West Lindsey Leisure Centre's operator welcomes new manager

The leisure operator, which runs West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough and Market Rasen Leisure Centre, has recruited Jake Garratt to help realise the partnership’s multimillion-pound vision to transform the health of residents.

Jake is urging partners, clubs, schools, voluntary organisations, charities, community groups and local businesses who want to be more active to get in touch with him.

A wide variety of work is planned, from under-five play programmes working with childcare providers, to walking programmes for adults such as walking football and walking netball.

Jake Garratt

There are outreach activities to local village and community centres such as fitness classes, boccia and dance, while the delivery of multi-sports club pilots to schools is a key objective.

The active seniors programme is also set to be relaunched, while exercise referral will be delivered working in partnership with One You Lincolnshire.

Jake said: “The pandemic has highlighted the importance of physical activity to mental and social wellbeing and we will continue to encourage and address that as restrictions ease.

“I want to focus on how we can all work together to overcome traditional barriers to activity and am very keen to visit existing groups to hear their thoughts.