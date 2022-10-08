What lies beneath this Halloween in Skegness?

Scare Island at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells returns for Halloween.

The charity that saves hundreds of lives along the coast each year is launching a new way of raising vital funds by holding their first spooktacular.

Stormy's Scarefest will take place on Saturday, October 29, and offers spine chilling fun for all the family.

The event at Skegness Lifeboat Station in Tower Esplanade takes place from 4pm to 9pm.

Another big event to watch out for is Scare Island at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells.

There are a number of scare mazes and rides planned, as a Circus of Screams.

Blood BunkerEnter a labyrinth of vaults hidden deep beneath the ground as you take part in a deadly game of ‘Cat and Mouse’.

Scream AsylumCommit yourself into Blackwood Peak where insanity meets science in a disturbing medical nightmare.

Villa VoodooVenture through the misty bayou and into the murderous mansion of serial killer Delphine La Laurie, in an extended version of The House of Voodoo with all-new chambers of torment.

Spook HuntersChildren’s Scare Maze

Take part in a haphazard ghost hunt led by the zany Doctor Highgate inside Gallowgate Castle! Designed with younger guests in mind Spook

Millennium DarknessScare Ride

Soar across the park like a bat out of Hell! This is MILLENNIUM, but not as you know it…

Circus of Screams

Welcome back Circus of Screams, a place full of nightmares and very bad dreams.

For more details and dates, email [email protected]

Other dates for your diary are:

Friday, October 28

Halloween Party, New Park Club, Skegness, Hot dogs and burgers on sale. Raffle, 7pm

Saturday, October 29

Halloween Party, The Den, Chapel Fields, Trunch Lance, from 3pm. Spooky treats, food and competition.

Halloween Big Bash, the Suncastle, Skegness, from 6pm. Children's entertainment, Free raffle for kids. Kids fancy dress. Frightful themed drinks.

Fright Fest, The Warehouse at the Hive, Skegness.

Sunday, October 30

Children's Halloween Party, Fancy Dress Competition, Apple Bobbing, Food, Vine Hotel, Skegness, 3-5pm.

We will bring you details of this year's Fear Island at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells as soon as they have been released.