Wheelers cycle distance from Woodhall Spa to Kiev for DEC

Woodhall Wheelers Community Cycling Club members were joined by cyclists from Louth Cycling Club, as well as members of the community, on a 100km bike ride on Saturday (March 19) to raise funds for those affected by the war on Ukraine.

The cyclists met at Jubilee Park Café in Woodhall Spa at 9am on Saturday, and the epic route saw the riders take on two laps of the area.

The first lap, 39km (24 miles), started at Woodhall Spa and went across the fens to Blankney and Rowston before returning to Woodhall for a stop at Woodlands Café, where a Ukraine-decorated cake was waiting to refuel the riders.

Then the second lap, 61 km (38 miles) which was completed by 28 of the 32 riders, saw the group head north west into the Wolds to Fulletby, down into Belchford to Bluestone Heath and then for a stop at the Post & Pantry in Donington on Bain where riders could recuperate before the final leg back to Woodhall Spa.

Interestingly, with the 28 riders completing 100km each, they cycled 2,800km altogether, which is roughly the distance from Woodhall Spa to Kiev, the capital city of the besieged Ukraine.

Club secretary Richard Sanderson said: “The day went really well, it couldn’t have gone any better. We were really well looked after by all of the cafes, and the Post & Pantry stayed open for us so we could refuel.

“We’ve raised over £2,500 which is fantastic, and it’s so important that we do all we can.”

You can still make a donation to the Wheelers’s Ukraine fundraiser by visiting their online page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/woodhallwheelers22