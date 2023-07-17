Widowed Misterton author releases new book about his grief journey alongside new podcast

A widowed author from Misterton has released his latest book which shares his journey since losing his wife, Jade, after she gave birth to their son, Hugo.

Ric Hart has released a new book and podcast about his journey of dealing with the loss of wife

Ric Hart published Growth Through Grief on Saturday, July 8, 2023, marking five years since the loss of his wife, Jade, and the milestone of Hugo’s fifth birthday.

This is Ric’s second book for adults, and his seventh in all, in three years, which he describes as part of the healing process and moving to acceptance of his misfortune through grief.

The book shares his journey through 50 months since Jade’s death, his feelings, what was happening as time passed, the inquest into Jade’s death and court case, his deep grief, decisions that had to be made, and events up to the point when Hugo started school.

Ric said: “Everything I’ve been through as a single widowed parent from day one of when Hugo was born, my trauma, loss, grief, single parenthood has helped me become a wiser and smarter man.

“I’ve invested so much in my healing and growth through my writing and journey as an author - but I have also built a successful business providing the best life possible for Hugo and me.”

All the proceeds from sales of Growth Through Grief will go to the charity WAY, Widowed and Young, the national charity for widowed parents under 51.

Ric said: “My next projects are creating a six-episode podcast called Real with Ric where I talk more about who I am and my journey and growth steps, alongside an audio version of Growth Through Grief, which will be out at the end of year.

“After Jade’s death and all the pain and anger I went through, I had a choice and I chose to grow, and focus on peace and acceptance.”

The first episode of Real With Ric is out now, with subsequent new episodes released every two weeks on a Friday, so episode two will be available on Friday, July 28.

In episode one, Ric shares his life with Jade throughout the nine months’ pregnancy; episode two moves onto the birth of Hugo.

Ric said: “It is an emotional episode leading up to the loss of Jade hours after giving birth.”