Nearly 1,000 pupils are heading to Lincolnshire Showground today for an annual celebration of the county – but will you be flying the flag?

Lincolnshire Day, held annually on October 1st, commemorates the Lincolnshire Uprising, a significant Tudor-era rebellion that began on this date in 1536. This anti-government revolt in Louth was a major catalyst for the larger Pilgrimage of Grace rebellion and marked a time of intense public anger against Henry VIII's church reforms.

But in these days of increased visibility of St. George's flags in England expressing patriotism will Lincolnshire flags be flown in the same way,

The good news is the day has not been forgotten. Almost 1,000 pupils will be celebrating our county at the Lincolnshire Showground today (Wednesday, October 1) and Thursday, October 2.

The two-day celebration is being organised by The Lincolnshire Agricultural Society features heritage, food, farming and countryside education,

There are other ways you can celebrate Lincolnshire Day.

You can explore the historic attractions of Lincoln, such as Lincoln Castle and Lincoln Cathedral, or immerse yourself in local culture at the Museum of Lincolnshire Life. Other options include visiting grand estates like Doddington Hall, exploring the natural beauty of the Lincolnshire Wolds, or enjoying the coastline at towns like Mablethorpe or Skegness.

Historic & Cultural Experiences

Lincoln Castle and Cathedral:

Discover the history of the city of Lincoln by visiting its iconic castle and magnificent cathedral.

Museum of Lincolnshire Life:

Learn about the county's culture, commerce, and heritage in this free museum housed in Victorian military barracks.

International Bomber Command Centre:

Visit this award-winning site that features one of the UK's tallest war memorials, the Spire.

Country Estates & Gardens

Doddington Hall: Tour this historic and impressive country house and its beautiful gardens.

Belton House: Explore the grounds and house of this National Trust property, located near Grantham.

Coastal & Natural Beauty

Mablethorpe:

Enjoy a classic English seaside experience in this charming town, known for its promenade and quaint shops.

Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve:

Experience the unspoilt coastline and diverse wildlife at this protected nature reserve.

Lincolnshire Wolds:

Explore the picturesque landscapes of the Lincolnshire Wolds by visiting villages like Tealby.

