WIN: Tickets up for grabs to see Manford's Comedy Club in Gainsborough

​The latest laughter-filled show can be seen at the Trinity Street-based venue on Saturday, May 18.

Manford’s Comedy Club was launched by comedian Jason Manford. The idea behind it was to bring comedians from the UK circuit to small towns and cities across the country for a night of live comedy.

The show features up and coming performers as well as more well-known names, all personally chosen by Jason himself.

On the bill this time will be Peter Jones, Kevin Finn and Duncan Oakley.

Peter Jones burst onto the UK comedy scene in 2023, having previously been based in Australia.

He’s performed on the TV series Comedy Up Late (ABC) and appeared in Netflix’s Why Are You Like This?, having picked up writing credits on many Australian TV shows, and is now making waves over here.

High-energy Kevin Finn is a multi-talented Canadian comedian who has won countless fans across mediums and continents.

Headliner for the night is Duncan Oakley who has been performing on the UK comedy circuit since 1999, having performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and appeared on BBC Radio 4.

Tickets to see Manford’s Comedy Club at the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on May 18, are available now by checking out www.trinityarts.co.uk

