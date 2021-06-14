Wolds walkers raise thousands for good causes

The group of walkers in the Cornmarket ahead of the challenge on May 30/31

As reported last month, the walk took place over the weekend of May 30/31, with each walker choosing which charities to raise money for.

Prolific local fundraiser Stacey Whitworth was one of the walkers involved. After completing the challenge, he told the Leader: “It was a tough 24 hours for all, on what was possibly the hottest day of the year so far.

“Starting off from the Cornmarket in Louth at 9.30am on Saturday, 15 walkers set off on the start of the 24 hour 100km charity walk, heading towards the halfway point at Willingham Woods taking in Cawthorpe, Muckton, Burwell, Scamblesby, Donington on Bain, Ludford and Linwood along the way.

The 100 kilometre route through the Lincolnshire Wolds.

“The hot weather took its toll on some, with retirements along the way, heat exhaustion and blistered feet being the common factor.

“A misty night gave cooler conditions for the return leg back to Louth via Little London, South Willingham, Donington on Bain, Welton Vale, North and South Elkington, and finally a welcome walk through Hubbards Hills back towards the town centre to finish 101km later.

“Unfortunately we lost a few more walkers through the night with only three completing the full route. Mark Bee, Mark Stones and myself returned to the Cornmarket at 9.25am.”

Stacey added: “The awe-inspiring commitment and determination by everyone to take on the challenge helped raise thousands for charity with the youngest being only 15 years-old.

Stacey Whitworth, Mark Bee and Mark Stones returned to the Cornmarket at 9.25am the following morning.

“A great role model and inspiration for all, especially people of her age.