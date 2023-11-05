Woman in her 70s dies after collision near Tesco
Lincolnshire Police launched an appeal for information following a collision at the entrance of Tesco on Watermill Road, where two people were injured.
Now it has been reported that a woman in her 70s has sadly since died.
Her next of kin have been informed.
Investigating officers are continuing to appeal for help and information in relation to the enquiry.
If anyone witnessed anything at the time, or have any information you think might be able to help police with their enquiries, you are asked to get in touch with the force’s Serious Injury Collision Unit by emailing [email protected] .
Alternatively, you can call 01522 212316, quoting incident 196 of November 03.