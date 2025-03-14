Wonder whippet based near Boston is star of new TV documentary

A wonder whippet who helped revolutionise the dog sport of flyball – and, today, lives in a village near Boston – is the star of a new TV documentary.

Hustle and Run first aired on Channel 4 last Thursday (March 6) and remains available to watch on the broadcaster’s on demand service.

It takes a look at the fast-paced sport of flyball, in which two teams of four dogs compete in a relay format. Each dog races over hurdles, triggers a box to release a ball, catches it, and then returns to its handler over the hurdles. A ‘posh game of fetch over four hurdles’ is how it is described in the programme.

The title of the documentary comes from Hustle, a whippet who rose to fame as a member of the Aces High Flyball Team.

Hustle and owner Jeannette Shelley, today of Stickney. Pictures supplied

At the time of Hustle joining the sport, flyball was ruled by border collies and had been for years. Whippets, while faster than border collies, were felt to be too difficult to train to upset the status quo.

Undeterred, Aces High pressed forward, training Hustle and other whippets for competition, even building their own flyball course.

“People were laughing,” said Hustle’s owner Jeannette Shelley, 49, at the start of the documentary. “We knew that the speed was there, we didn’t know if we had the skills to unlock it.”

Without going into too much detail, with a view to minimising spoilers, Hustle and the other whippets proved to be a revelation; and, today, the breed or a crossed version of it is commonplace in the sport (many, in fact, have been bred from Hustle’s brother, Shoots).

Hustle, sat on the sofa, a still from the Hustle and Run documentary.

Aces High were originally based in Kent, but now also count Lincolnshire as a home.

Three years ago, Jeannette moved to Stickney with her partner. Her sister Jackie Powell, 60, a fellow member of Aces High, also made the move, along with her partner.

Over time, other family members followed.

Jeannette – a former vet nurse, who now works for The AA – said she ‘really loved’ the documentary.

Another still from the documentary showing the half-way point of a flyball run.

“It very much told our story and what our goals were,” she said.

She said since moving to Lincolnshire the family have taken the county to their heart, and spoke warmly about the amount of space on offer, the gentle pace of life, and the strong sense of community.

“We absolutely love it,” she said.

Here, the work of Aces High continues – a second flyball course has been built, for instance.

Hustle, though, who is now approaching 12 years old, is stepping back from the front-line of the sport.

She did, however, help Aces High to a well-earned third place in Crufts at the weekend.

Hustle was in good spirits for her farewell to Crufts, Jeannette said.

“She always has a good time,” she said. “She loved it. She likes the big events. She gets excited for the crowds. She lights up when she goes into the arena.”

Jeannette said Aces High are open to getting involved in community events in the area.

Anyone interested is invited to contact them on [email protected]