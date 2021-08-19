The aftermath at a warehouse fire at George H Kime and Co Ltd depot in Wrangle

PICTURES: Aftermath of major fire at warehouse in Wrangle

Fire crews were expected to remain at the scene for some time after a major fire swept across a warehouse in Wrangle

By Chrissie Redford
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:09 am

Seven fire crews from across Lincolnshire were called to the George H Kime and Co Ltd lorry depot at 1.37pm yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon. A water carrier from Holbeach was also at the scene.

The A52 was closed both ways between Wrangle and Old Leake at 2.30pm due to the fire and smoke blowing across the carriageway, causing queueing traffic.

In the latest update from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, they said one warehouse measuring 100 x 60 metres was well alight at the height of the blaze.

"Fire has been surrounded. All persons are accounted for," the statement reads.

Our photographer was allowed close to the scene at teatime, where locals also told him they had been left without electricity.

