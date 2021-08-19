PICTURES: Aftermath of major fire at warehouse in Wrangle

Seven fire crews from across Lincolnshire were called to the George H Kime and Co Ltd lorry depot at 1.37pm yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon. A water carrier from Holbeach was also at the scene.

The A52 was closed both ways between Wrangle and Old Leake at 2.30pm due to the fire and smoke blowing across the carriageway, causing queueing traffic.

In the latest update from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, they said one warehouse measuring 100 x 60 metres was well alight at the height of the blaze.

"Fire has been surrounded. All persons are accounted for," the statement reads.

Our photographer was allowed close to the scene at teatime, where locals also told him they had been left without electricity.

1. Aftermath Seven fire crews were at the scene. Photo: JPI Media

2. Wrangle fire This image was taken by a passer by before the A52 was closed to traffic. Photo: JPI Media

3. Aftermath Firefighters continue to dampen down the building. Photo: JPI Media

4. Aftermath The building was still smoking at teatime. Photo: JPI Media