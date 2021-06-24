PICTURES: Lincolnshire's second air ambulance ready to serve coast
Lincolnshire's newest air ambulance is on its second day based at Strubby Airfield to meet the demands of a busy summer at the coast.
The pioneering move sees Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) as the only charity like it in the UK to have a second helicopter.
It will be based near the coast during the day until the end of August, returning to its hanger at RAF Waddington overnight.
Crews have already seen a rise in callouts this year. The helicopter has taken over from the charity’s Critical Care Car (CCC), which has been operational on the East Coast from June 1. Since then, doctors and paramedics have responded to 31 emergencies in the area.
Lincolnshire World went along to Strubby Airfield yesterday (Wednesday) to meet the crew and the teams making this vital service happen.
