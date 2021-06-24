Paramedic Rob Filmer pilot Jim Lynch and Doctor Cosmo Scurr at Strubby Airfield.

PICTURES: Lincolnshire's second air ambulance ready to serve coast

Lincolnshire's newest air ambulance is on its second day based at Strubby Airfield to meet the demands of a busy summer at the coast.

By Chrissie Redford
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 1:41 pm
The pioneering move sees Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) as the only charity like it in the UK to have a second helicopter.

It will be based near the coast during the day until the end of August, returning to its hanger at RAF Waddington overnight.

Crews have already seen a rise in callouts this year. The helicopter has taken over from the charity’s Critical Care Car (CCC), which has been operational on the East Coast from June 1. Since then, doctors and paramedics have responded to 31 emergencies in the area.

Lincolnshire World went along to Strubby Airfield yesterday (Wednesday) to meet the crew and the teams making this vital service happen.

VIDEO: Watch second air ambulance land near Lincolnshire coast ahead of staycation summer

1. Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance now have a second helicopter serving the coast.

Photo: John Aron

2. Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

A second helicopter has arrived at Strubby Airfield to serve the coast.

Photo: John Aron

3. Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

The helicopter has two medics and two pilots on every trip.

Photo: John Aron

4. Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has a second helicopter to serve the coast.

Photo: John Aron

