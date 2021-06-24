PICTURES: Lincolnshire's second air ambulance ready to serve coast

The pioneering move sees Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) as the only charity like it in the UK to have a second helicopter.

It will be based near the coast during the day until the end of August, returning to its hanger at RAF Waddington overnight.

Crews have already seen a rise in callouts this year. The helicopter has taken over from the charity’s Critical Care Car (CCC), which has been operational on the East Coast from June 1. Since then, doctors and paramedics have responded to 31 emergencies in the area.

Lincolnshire World went along to Strubby Airfield yesterday (Wednesday) to meet the crew and the teams making this vital service happen.

*For the full story, see our newspaper next week.

Read also

1. Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance now have a second helicopter serving the coast. Photo: John Aron Buy photo

2. Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance A second helicopter has arrived at Strubby Airfield to serve the coast. Photo: John Aron Buy photo

3. Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance The helicopter has two medics and two pilots on every trip. Photo: John Aron Buy photo

4. Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has a second helicopter to serve the coast. Photo: John Aron Buy photo