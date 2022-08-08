Have you seen Jack, 27, who is missing from Boston.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to find Jack, 27, who is missing from the Skirbeck Road area of Boston.

“He was last seen in the morning on Sunday 31 July, and was reported missing on Wednesday this week. It is not know what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

“Family report that this is out of character for him, and we are concerned for his welfare.

“We are now appealing to the public to help us locate him. and would like to locate him.”