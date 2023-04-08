Register
Candidates bidding for seats on West Lindsey Council revealed ahead of forthcoming election

Local Elections 2023 candidates: Who's standing in West Lindsey? v.1

By James Turner
Published 8th Apr 2023, 19:51 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 19:51 BST

The full list of candidates running for election in West Lindsey next month has been released.

Locals elections are taking place across all seven Lincolnshire districts, as well North and North East Lincolnshire, on Thursday, May 4.

Lincolnshire Council will not be taking part as their next election is due in 2025.

The elections take place on Thursday, May 4.
The elections take place on Thursday, May 4.

West Lindsey Council’s elections will include all of its 36 councillors across 20 wards.

Although, due to insufficient nominations made to contest the number of seats in the Kelsey Wold Ward, Coun Peter Morris, a Conservative, will officially be re-elected as district councillor uncontested.

The council is currently made up of 16 Conservatives, two Gainsborough independents, one Independent (all of whom are aligned to form the leading West Lindsey Administration Group,), along with 13 Liberal Democrats, two Lincolnshire Independents and two independents unaligned members.

The numbers mean there is no overall control of the authority and so only a few seats from either side could swing it either way. Selected wards are listed below.

WEST LINDSEY COUNCIL

Gainsborough East (three seats)

Matthew Boles, of Ravendale Road, Gainsborugh - LD;

Andrew Burge, address in West Lindsey district – Con;

Tim Davies, address in West Lindsey district – Ind;

Mick Devine, of Woodfield Road, Gainsborough – GI;

Dave Dobbie, of Theaker Avenue, Gainsborough – LD;

Ken Downey, address in West Lindsey district – Con;

Jacob Flear, of Alfred Street, Gainsborough – LD;

Michael Hancock, of Woodfield Road, Gainsborough – TUSC;

Perry Smith, of Morley Street, Gainsborough – Lab.

Gainsborough North Ward (three)

Nigel Bowler, of Dunster Road, Gainsborough – Green

Sean Brennan, of Harrow Close, Gainsborough – LD

Paul Key, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough – LI

Hugh McDaniel, address in West Lindsey district – Con;

Jim Snee, of Laburnum Avenue, Gainsborough – LD;

Mandy Snee, of Laburnum Avenue, Gainsborough – LD.

Gainsborough South-West Ward (two)

Richard Craig, address in West Lindsey district – Ind;

Harry Eddowes, address in West Lindsey district – Lab;

Jeanette McGhee, address in West Lindsey district – LD;

Stuart Morley, of Wintern Court, Gainsborough – Reform;

Vicki Woodward, address in West Lindsey district – Con;

Trevor Young, address in West Lindsey district – LD.

Hemswell Ward (one)

Richard Barstow, address in West Lindsey district – LD;

Richard Butroid, of Church Farm Mews, Rectory Lea, Fillingham – Con;

Paul Howitt-Cowan, of Kenmare Crescent, Gainsborough – Ind.

Lea Ward (one)

Emma Bailey, address in West Lindsey district – LD;

Jessie Milne, of Queensway, Gainsborough – Con.

Saxilby Ward (two)

Jackie Brockway, of Sykes Lane, Saxilby – Con;

Paul Lee, of Ted Baker Way, Saxilby – Con;

John Rollings, address in West Lindsey district – LD;

Lorraine Young, address in West Lindsey district – LD.

Scampton Ward (one)

Nathan Berger, address in West Lindsey district – LD;

Roger Patterson, of Devonshire Road, Scampton – Con;

Nick Smith, address in West Lindsey district – Reform;

Giles Sullivan, of Hayes Yard, Ingham – Lab.

Scotter & Blyton Ward (three)

Christine Allison, of Front Street, Morton – Reform;

Sheila Bibb, of The Pines, Gainsborough – Con;

Lynne Blakelock, address in West Lindsey district – Con;

Karen Carless, of High Street, Blyton – LD;

Elizabeth Clews, of Tudor Drive, Morton – LD;

Lesley Rollings, of Green Lane, Pilham – LD;

Kenneth Woolley, of Paddock Lane, Blydon – Ind.

Stow Ward (one)

Tracey Coulson, address in Newark & Sherwood district – Con;

Lynda Mullally, of Dunham Road, Newton-on-Trent – LD.

Torksey Ward (one)

Thomas Cox, of Trent Port Road, Marton – Lab;

Noel Mullally, of Dunham Road, Newton-on-Trent – LD;

Roger Pilgrim, of The Elms, Torksey – Con.

BASSETLAW COUNCIL

Beckingham (one)

April Hayman, address in Bassetlaw district – ConU;

Joan Sanger, of The Crescent, Beckingham – Ind.

Clayworth (one)

Fraser McFarland, of Griffin Road, New Ollerton – ConU;

Ben Sofflet, of Bridgegate Place, Retford – Ind.

Everton (one)

Steve Pashley, address in Bassetlaw district – ConU;

Mark Watson, of Dame Lane, Misson – Ind.

Misterton (one)

Hazel Brand, of Grovewood Road, Misterton – Ind;

Richard Maltby-Azeemi, address in Bassetlaw district – ConU.

Rampton (one)

Joe Butler, address in Bassetlaw district – Lab;

Anthony Coultate, address in Bassetlaw district – ConU.

Sturton (one)

Kirsty Glasby, of Haughton Hall Cottages, Refford – ConU;

James Naish, of Sturton Road, South Wheatley – Lab.

Key:

Con – Conservative Party;

ConU – The Conservative and Unionist Party

Green – Green Party;

GI – Gainsborough Independents;

Ind – Independent

Lab – Labour Party;

LI – Lincolnshire Independents;

LD – Liberal Democrats;

Reform – Reform UK.

