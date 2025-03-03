Cast your vote -- Horncastle residents urged to pick favourite design for new-look park

Residents of Horncastle are being invited to cast their vote on designs that have been shortlisted for a new-look park.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horncastle Town Council launched a community consultation survey last October on the future of the recreation space and children’s play area at Prospect Street Park.

It wanted to make the space more attractive, pleasant and exciting, and one suitable for people of all ages and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Views were received and tenders were sought to enhance the park. Now the council has narrowed the tenders down to two designs, submitted by the suppliers of playground and outdoor equipment companies, Kompan and Wicksteed.

The current children's play area at Prospect Street Park in Horncastle. (PHOTO BY: Horncastle Town Council).

Those designs will be on public display at special events this week, and residents are invited to go along to vote for the one they think is best.

On Wednesday, March 5, you can see the designs at the Bert House base of the Shine Lincolnshire charity at Bull Ring from 10 am until 4 pm.

And on Thursday, March 6, they will be on display at Horncastle Library on Wharf Road from 12 midday until 4 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At both events, town councillors and members of the recreation area working group will on hand to talk about the designs and answer any questions.

A meeting has also been organised with students from Horncastle’s four schools to get feedback from them on what they think about the designs.

And the two prospective projects can be viewed too on the town council website at https://horncastletowncouncil.co.uk/services/recreation-area-project/ complete with a feedback form to make comments and vote for your choice.

Town clerk Amanda Bushell said: “We are committed to building a safe and inclusive space. An aesthetically pleasing area that fits in harmoniously with its surroundings and attracts families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The aim is to encourage physical outdoor activities for all, with an emphasis on the young, and to create a facility that other members of the community would come to visit as spectators.”

The council has allocated £50,000 to the revitalisation project and will also be applying for grant funding.

The Kompan plan includes an outdoor fitness area for more than 20 users, a junior play area with more than 40 features, and also seating.

The Wicksteed plans includes a variety of junior play equipment, a zip-wire, covered seating areas, gym equipment and a small ‘Ninja Warrior’-style obstacle course.