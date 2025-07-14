Bid made to remove leader of Boston Borough Council, as 14 out of 17 members resign from ruling party

Boston Borough Council offices on West Street, Boston. Library image

A motion has been made to remove the leader of Boston Borough Council from their role, as 14 out of 17 members resign from the ruling party.

The proposal against Coun Anne Dorrian is due to go before members of the full council on Monday (July 21).

Coun Dorrian has been leader of the authority since the Boston Independent party swept to power in the local elections of 2023, being voted into the position by full council in May of that year.

Monday’s motion states that ‘since that time, we believe Coun Anne Dorrian has lost significant support from the Boston Independent group, and can no longer, in our view, fulfil this function on behalf of members of this council'.

“Therefore in the interests of this council, which needs clear concise leadership representing all members of the council, that council resolves to remove Coun Anne Dorrian as leader of Boston Borough Council, and appoint a new leader at full council on Monday, July 21, 2025, to run until the next borough council elections,” it concludes.

The motion has been proposed by Coun Dale Broughton and seconded by Coun Callum Butler.

It comes as 14 out of 17 Boston Independent group members resign from the party (including Coun Broughton, the former deputy leader, and Coun Butler, a former cabinet member).

In a statement, Coun Dorrian criticised the motion, saying: “Our residents didn’t vote for internal politics – they voted for action. We made a commitment to be different from what went before us, and for over two years the Boston Independent group have delivered significant outcomes that we can all be proud of. “From improving our public realm, regenerating the town centre, ensuring the delivery of major capital projects on time and on budget, and providing transparency and accountability within the council – my focus has always been on the residents of Boston borough. That is why this latest move is so disappointing: it completely undermines the progress we’ve made together and creates chaos for our residents and our staff.”

She concluded: “I will continue to lead with integrity and professionalism until the full council has had its say. I urge all councillors, regardless of personal view, to consider carefully what message their actions send to the people we were elected to represent. A private group meeting has been arranged for Monday evening to allow everyone to air their views in person and I would strongly encourage my colleagues to attend. “Whatever the outcome, it has been – and continues to be – a honour and a privilege to represent and serve the residents of this borough.”

Coun Broughton said the 14 former Boston Independent members have now established a new independent group.

He said the group is aiming to align with other independents on the council and work to form a new administration at the full council meeting on Monday.

The Boston Independent group was formed by Coun Dorrian in the first part of 2023.

At the time, it said it was hoping to ‘bring a fresh perspective and renewed energy to the council’, The Standard reported in February 2023.

Prior to May 2023, the Conservative Party accounted for almost half of the total number of councillors in the borough, with a tally of 14.

After the local elections of that month, the Tories had just five members – a distant second to the Boston Independent group, which saw 18 of its 24 candidates elected. This number fell to 17 earlier this year, when Reform UK took the Trinity Ward seat in a byelection.