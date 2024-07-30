Boston Borough Council reports continued progress in tackling fly-tipping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boston Borough Council is pleased to report progress in reducing fly-tipping across the borough. In the first quarter of last year, 1,439 fly-tipping incidents were reported. This year, the same period has seen a remarkable 10.63% decrease, thanks to our dedicated efforts and strategic initiatives.

Key to our success has been a multi-faceted approach that includes increasing fine levels to meet government limits, installing new CCTV systems, conducting more targeted patrols, relocating litter bins, and implementing an identifiable waste scheme. Additionally, our recent education scheme has played a vital role in reducing these incidents.

Councillor Butler highlighted the council's efficiency in clearing waste, thanking the dedicated crews and partners for their hard work. "We are one of the most efficient councils in tackling fly-tipping, and this achievement is a testament to our committed team and community partners.

“In the past 12 months, the council’s enforcement team has issued 237 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for fly-tipping. We will continue to advocate for central government to take fly-tipping more seriously nationwide, ensuring our efforts contribute to a cleaner, safer environment for all.”

Our current enforcement contract is under review to ensure it continues to deliver value and effective outcomes for our residents. With support from a DEFRA grant, we have enhanced our CCTV coverage and hired education officers to manage a comprehensive education programme. This programme focuses on engaging with residents, landlords, and letting agents to promote proper waste management practices, including waste segregation and recycling processes. Information is provided in multiple languages and through pictorial imagery to ensure accessibility.

The initiative also involves working closely with households that struggle to manage their waste and recycling correctly, which significantly contributes to the fly-tipping problem. By collaborating with the Landlords Forum, the Community Leaders Forum, and a multidisciplinary council team, we address housing and neighbourhood issues broadly. We distribute educational packs through leaflet drops, regular articles, social media posts, and engage with employers and employment agencies of migrant workers. Property owners, letting agents, landlords, housing associations, and HMO property owners are also part of this outreach.