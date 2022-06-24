Commitment given to improving coastal transport

Pictured (from left) are Gavin Jackman, City Science (Derbyshire winner of the Rural Mobility Competition); Richard Bradley, Midlands Connect; Michelle Sacks, Deputy Chief Executive (Growth) of the South & East Lincolnshire Council Partnership and South Halina Davies, Greater Lincolnshire LEP

A new solution was presented by South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership to the conference in Melton Mowbray, Run by regional transport body Midlands Connect, businesses were encouraged to submit initial ideas for how technology could be deployed to tackle rural transport issues and enhance local connectivity.

Although the Coastal project was not selected as the winning scheme, Midlands Connect has announced they are committed to working closely with the Lincolnshire team to pursue Demand Responsive Travel.

Deputy Chief Executive of the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, Michelle Sacks, explains: “The Mablethorpe and Skegness proposal relies on a technology-focused scheme that will allow users to pre-order and access demand responsive transport. The service would increase the take up of sustainable transport and reduce isolation by providing shared minibus and car trips where there is no public transport alternative. This could be deployed to access healthcare services, other amenities or local tourism destinations.

“We are delighted to be one of the three finalists and have such positive feedback from Midlands Connect. It is our continued commitment to working with partners and engaging with our local communities that aims to help tackle and overcome rural connectivity needs.”