The leader of Lincolnshire Council has conceded the RAF Scampton asylum centre is likely to proceed, as the first portable buildings arrive on site.

Despite widespread opposition and an impending judicial review, Coun Martin Hill noted Lincolnshire Council is coming to terms with the reality 2,000 asylum seekers are to be hosted at the former home of the Dambusters in the coming months.

During the latest council overview and scrutiny management board meeting, he outlined Lincolnshire’s newfound responsibility in housing migrants from all over the world.

He said: “There are the people coming from Afghanistan who previously supported Allied troops, there are Ukrainians, people coming on boats, there are people legitimately seeking asylum, there is a long list.

Hamish Falconer, Labour's parliamentary candidate for Lincoln, outside RAF Scampton. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

“There is a big concern in Lincolnshire because on top of that, we have a few hotels currently housing migrants and now the prospect of 2,000-plus migrants coming to Scampton.

“We have to assume it will happen and is going to place a large burden on us as a council, but also on others.”

“The political view is we accept Scampton is going to happen and we understand why the government is going down that road, but there needs to be some account of the additional burden that will bring on us on top of everything else.”

Hours after the meeting concluded, the first portable buildings were craned onto the apron at RAF Scampton, marking an initial step in the Home Office’s plan to repurpose the former airbase.

Hamish Falconer, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Lincoln, remains resolute in his opposition to the Home Office’s plans for RAF Scampton, as they have derailed a £300 million investment plan from Scampton Holdings Limited.

The deal promised to bring thousands of highly skilled jobs to the area, but there are now concerns investors might go elsewhere.

Mr Falconer said he has no intention of backing down from the fight for Scampton, especially as West Lindsey Council’s judicial review of the plans could still prevent the centre going ahead.

He said: I am not giving up the battle. We have an outstanding judicial review and there is still no resolution to the innumerable issues Scampton poses to these plans: wildly costly proposals, asbestos contamination, a lack of electricity and water and no meaningful service provision for anyone there.”

Coun Jackie Brockway, West Lindsey Council Conservative member for Saxilby, maintains the former airbase is unsuitable for such accommodation.

She said: “There are concerns, not just for residents, but also for the asylum seekers who are going to, for instance, wander out onto a dangerous road.”

She was among the officials in a meeting with Home Office representatives last week, where further details about the asylum centre’s future operational strategies were laid out.

She said: “It’s clear they intend to keep hold of Scampton for three years now. I can tell you Sir Edward Leigh, Gainsborough MP, is incandescent about that, he was promised two years max if it goes ahead.

“We have also been given an indication they are now going to bring the asylum seekers on-site by the end of September.”