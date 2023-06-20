Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been accused of an “absence of common sense and empathy” in the latest attack on plans to house thousands of asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.

The government insists the plan is necessary to deal with the backlog of asylum seekers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The motion, submitted by Coun Sebastian Hague, states: “This issue is more than a critique of a single decision. It is an indictment of an absence of common sense and empathy in leadership that we are witnessing.

The former RAF Scampton has been earmarked to house migrants. It closed as an airbase at the end of March 2023.

“Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has been entrusted with the welfare of both our citizens and those seeking asylum within our borders, appears to have given little thought to the impact, viability, and humanitarian consequences of such a decision.”

The motion calls for a halt to the government’s plans and for Lincolnshire Council to join West Lindsey Council in "standing for evidence-based, consultative decisions that align with the welfare and aspirations of West Lindsey residents and those seeking asylum within the UK”.

RAF Scampton is at the heart of a £300 million investment plan to transform the site into a hub for aviation heritage, business, and aerospace technology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the government’s proposal disrupts these plans, casting a shadow on the future economic growth of the community.

The motion also raises concerns about the lack of infrastructure to support a large influx of asylum seekers, the absence of consultative decision-making, and the moral implications of the proposed plan.

It is likely to pass when brought before the council on June 26.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats while helping to reduce the use of hotels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are continuing to work with councils, the NHS and police services, to manage any impact and address community concerns.”

The first wave of migrants is expected to arrive this summer.

The site is anticipated to process about 5,000 asylum seekers in the first year, housing about 2,000 at any given time.