Council warning: Don’t take a risk with an unlicenced taxi this Christmas

West Lindsey District Council is warning people to avoid taking unlicenced taxis and illegal commercial “lifts” offered on social media, particularly over the festive season.

Christmas and New Year revellers are being warned that illegal unlicensed rogue drivers will not have undergone background checks, are unlikely to be insured to carry passengers in their vehicles, which could be in a dangerous condition, putting lives at risk.

Coun Jim Snee, chairman of the Licensing Committee, said: “By taking sensible steps to avoid rogue taxi drivers, everyone will be able to celebrate this festive season safely. Bogus cab drivers put earning illegal extra money before people’s safety and so by using an unlicensed vehicle, you are putting your lives in danger.

“Getting into an unlicensed taxi is the equivalent of stepping into a car with a complete stranger, which doesn’t come without real risk. We urge people to book their taxis before heading out, to avoid alcohol clouding judgement and to steer clear of unlicensed taxis or offers of cheap lifts on social media, regardless of how tempting it may be when you just want to get home.”

Kim Enderby, Senior Licensing Officer at West Lindsey District Council, added: “Bogus taxi drivers typically seek to cash in on demand during the busy Christmas period, harming the livelihoods of council-approved drivers. Licensed taxi and PHV drivers must undergo rigorous background and criminal record checks. Unlicensed vehicles will not have the correct insurance in place and unlicensed drivers will not have undertaken the relevant safeguarding checks to ensure they are fit to transport passengers and do not pose a threat to the public.”

West Lindsey Council safety tips include:

- Always try to ensure that somebody knows where you are going and what time you expect to be home.

- If your plans change, let somebody know.

- Pre-book your taxi and remember to ask the driver who they are waiting for.

- Make sure that your mobile is charged and switched on at all times.

- Always sit behind the driver

- Always check that the driver is wearing appropriate ID - if you can’t see the driver’s ID badge, ask to see it.

Vehicles licensed by the council can be clearly identified by stickers on the body of the vehicle and rear licence plates. If you know or are aware of one of these rogue drivers you should inform the council, who collaborate closely with the police and CCTV operators to identify these individuals and stop their illegal activity.