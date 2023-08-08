Former Lincolnshire Council leader hopes to have been a role model as he steps down

As he steps down from Lincolnshire Council after 35 years of public service, Rob Parker believes the authority is now a “whole lot better” than when he first joined.

Having served as council leader during a critical period between 1993 and 1997, Mr Parker leaves behind a remarkable legacy which has shaped the county’s political landscape and impacted countless lives.

He has also been a leading figure in the Labour group, having led it from 1991-2013 and since 2017.

Rob Parker has stepped back from political life. (Photo by: Calvin Robinson/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

His journey in politics was driven by a desire to bring about positive change, especially during his early years when he observed what he perceived as a lack of vision in the Conservative administration.

He saw an opportunity to “shake up the Tories” and represent the needs of Lincolnshire people.

His proudest moment as a councillor was the successful funding and opening of Lincoln University, an accomplishment most agree has transformed the city.

During his time in politics, Parker witnessed two unequal periods: the coalition years from 1993-97, and the subsequent 31 years in opposition.

Despite the challenges of opposition, his unwavering dedication to public service earned him respect from colleagues and constituents alike.

Notably, the coalition focused on significant achievements such as the university funding and improvements to children’s services.

Mr Parker said: “We put quite a lot of money in to ensure that, particularly kids from poor backgrounds, got a decent start in life.”

His dedication extended beyond party politics to the needs of his constituents. He says he took great satisfaction in intervening to correct errors and ensure residents received their benefits or essential services.

He said: “That’s what I’m there for. I’m just doing what is the role of the councillor. I hope I’ve been some use in that 35 years to individual people who come to me with their problems.”

Throughout his 35 years of service, he built strong relationships with fellow councillors, inspiring many with his trustworthy and open approach.

He hoped his example would resonate with others, stating: “I hope I at least it gave them a model to follow.”

Former Lincoln MP Coun Karen Lee, who will take over as leader of the Labour group, praised him as an “absolute giant of the Labour movement.”

Throughout his tenure, Parker’s dedication to public service was evident.

He shared: “If you believe in the spirit of public service, as an individual, as opposed to the idea of being paid for a job, it’s perfect for people who want to lead a community and help those in need.”

As he bids farewell to his role, Parker imparts valuable advice to aspiring councillors, emphasising the importance of public service.

He said: “I would never try to persuade anybody to be a councillor. I think that’s a road to potential disaster.

“However, if somebody was interested in being one, I would say if you believe in the spirit of public service… it’s perfect for people who want to lead a community and help those in need.”