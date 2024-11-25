Free car parking in December in Sleaford

Free parking in Sleaford on Saturdays in December at NKDC-run car parks. Photo: NKDC

Drivers will again be allowed to park for free on Saturdays in December in a bid to boost trade in Sleaford over the festive period.

All North Kesteven District Council-run car parks will be included (excluding Eastgate car park, which is owned and operated by Sleaford Town Council) in support of Small Business Saturday on December 7, and on the following Saturdays (December 14, 21, and 28) with no need to display a ticket.

Other requirements still apply – parking considerately and within the bays; and displaying a Blue Badge if using a marked disabled space.

On other occasions ensure you cash to hand, as intermittent problems with card payment is ongoing on

weekdays. People are advised to insert coins slowly to avoid jamming and if there are any problems, try another machine and report faults as directed on signs.

Leader of the Council, Coun Richard Wright said: “This initiative was well received last year and extends our existing free parking on Sundays and Bank Holidays, making it easier for visitors to enjoy all that Sleaford has to offer.”