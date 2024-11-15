Free parking in Boston on selected days in run-up to Christmas
Boston Borough Council will be waiving charges at its off-street car parks from Friday, November 29, to Sunday, December 1 (the days of the town’s Christmas market), and then on Saturdays, December 7, 14, and 21.
A spokesman for the council said: “This initiative aims to reduce the stress of holiday shopping, encouraging everyone to enjoy the festive attractions in the heart of the town. Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, attending local events, or savouring seasonal treats, worry-free parking is here to enhance your holiday experience.”
The car parks that will be offering free parking are:
- Artillery Row
- Bargate Green (on Saturdays in December only)
- Botolph Street
- Buoy Yard
- Cattle Market
- Custom House Quay
- Doughty Quay
- George Street
- Maud Street
- St George’s Road
- Spayne Road
- Staniland
- Tunnard Street
- Victoria Place
- West End
Coun Sandeep Ghosh, portfolio holder for finance at the council, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to come together and celebrate the joy of the season. Free parking is our way of giving back to the community and boosting the festive spirit in Boston.”
On-street parking charges will remain in Pump Square, Market Place, South Square, Station Approach and Wide Bargate.
Enforcement for non-payment of advertised fees will be suspended during the specified periods, but all other parking violations, such as not parking within a designated bay, will continue to be enforced according to the council’s Parking Order.
No ticket will need to be obtained from any off-street parking machine in the council’s off-street car parks to qualify for ‘free parking’ during the specified periods.
The council adds that no refunds will be issued for any tickets purchased during these periods, nor for any app payments made, and there will be no partial refund of any season ticket or other payments.
