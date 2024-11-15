Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Free parking is coming to a host of Boston car parks on selected days in the run-up to Christmas.

Boston Borough Council will be waiving charges at its off-street car parks from Friday, November 29, to Sunday, December 1 (the days of the town’s Christmas market), and then on Saturdays, December 7, 14, and 21.

A spokesman for the council said: “This initiative aims to reduce the stress of holiday shopping, encouraging everyone to enjoy the festive attractions in the heart of the town. Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, attending local events, or savouring seasonal treats, worry-free parking is here to enhance your holiday experience.”

The car parks that will be offering free parking are:

St George's Road car park, in Boston, one of Boston Borough Council's off-street car parks where parking will be free on selected days for the pre-Christmas period.

Artillery Row

Bargate Green (on Saturdays in December only)

Botolph Street

Buoy Yard

Cattle Market

Custom House Quay

Doughty Quay

George Street

Maud Street

St George’s Road

Spayne Road

Staniland

Tunnard Street

Victoria Place

West End

Coun Sandeep Ghosh, portfolio holder for finance at the council, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to come together and celebrate the joy of the season. Free parking is our way of giving back to the community and boosting the festive spirit in Boston.”

On-street parking charges will remain in Pump Square, Market Place, South Square, Station Approach and Wide Bargate.

Enforcement for non-payment of advertised fees will be suspended during the specified periods, but all other parking violations, such as not parking within a designated bay, will continue to be enforced according to the council’s Parking Order.

No ticket will need to be obtained from any off-street parking machine in the council’s off-street car parks to qualify for ‘free parking’ during the specified periods.

The council adds that no refunds will be issued for any tickets purchased during these periods, nor for any app payments made, and there will be no partial refund of any season ticket or other payments.