Gainsborough councillor meets minister over Lincolnshire devolution

Leaders from Lincolnshire’s seven district councils – including West Lindsey – have met a government Minister to discuss a potential devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire.
By Daniel Jaines
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST

And they said Dehenna Davison, Levelling Up minister, offered assurances their perspectives would be considered in future discussions.

It comes after the leaders of West Lindsey and Lincoln councils publicly expressed concern about the proposed deal.

The joint statement from all seven leaders said: “The minister has undertaken to give a written response to the views expressed in the meeting and has promised both to keep us fully informed and to meet the district leaders again in due course.

Levelling Up minister Dehenna Davison, Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland. Picture: UK ParliamentLevelling Up minister Dehenna Davison, Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland. Picture: UK Parliament
Levelling Up minister Dehenna Davison, Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland. Picture: UK Parliament

“The leaders are particularly pleased by the minister’s assurances.”

Coun Trevor Young, West Lindsey Council leader and member for Gainsborough South West, had taken a strong stance against the deal, fearing it could lead to increased bureaucracy and higher council tax bills.

Coun Ric Metcalfe, Labour leader of Lincoln Council, also expressed reservations about the governance arrangements of the deal, stating: “Currently, these arrangements are unclear and this is a cause for concern.”

Despite these apprehensions, the minister assured the leaders that any potential deal would be by local consent and not imposed upon the people of Lincolnshire by central government.

Coun Martin Hill, Lincolnshire Council leader, remained optimistic about the deal, saying he believed devolution is the method by which areas like Lincolnshire will get more funding and control of that funding.

The devolution deal proposes an additional layer of authority led by a directly-elected mayor. However, it has faced opposition due to concerns about a potential local government reorganisation and the dissolution of district councils.

