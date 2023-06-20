Lincolnshire Council is moving ahead with the sale of 40 per cent of its estate, having listed it for £1.6 million.

In December last year, the council began advertising three of its large buildings – 9/11, 13 and 15/17 The Avenue – through Lambert, Smith and Hampton.

According to Coun Richard Butroid, executive member for property, the buildings were being underutilised with more staff opting to work from home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has since revealed the properties have been sold and the council is now proceeding with the necessary legal processes.

Properties in Lincoln.

However, the sale is subject to planning permissions, which are yet to be validated by City of Lincoln Council.

While Coun Butroid could not disclose the exact selling prices, he did mention initial plans suggested they would be repurposed into student accommodation.

He said: “Initial conversations were around student accommodation, but I’m not sure if that’s still the case.”

The buildings were listed as follows:

Lot 1: 9/11 The Avenue, 6,049 sq feet floor space, £575,000;

Lot 2: 13 The Avenue, 3,208 sq feet floor space, £425,000;

Lot 3: 15/17 The Avenue, 6,523 sq feet floor space, £600,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking forward, the representative for Gainsborough Rural South suggested more of the council’s properties could be listed for sale to avoid maintaining vacant buildings.

“With leases coming up, we’re looking at utilising what we’ve got and possibly getting rid of some of the other properties,” he added.