Lincolnshire Council steps up fraud prevention measures amid police enforcement concerns

Lincolnshire Council is looking to fortify its anti-fraud strategies in the face of rising police enforcement concerns.

During 2022/23, the council successfully intercepted fraudulent attempts from colleagues and partners at Serco amounting to more than £1 million.

Some of the 20 uncovered cases led to police referrals, while others saw the implementation of new council disciplinary processes. Four were inconclusive.

Dianne Downs, internal audit manager, has now presented a report to councillors and underscored the authority’s “zero tolerance” approach towards fraud.

While no funds were misappropriated, she believes there is still room for improvement in the council’s preventative measures.

She said: “We’re not complacent, but I think there is further work to be done.”

To support this initiative, the audit team will be crafting a new strategy that focuses on proactive engagement and robust preventive measures against fraud.

