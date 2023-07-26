Lincolnshire councillors call for tighter restrictions on flavoured single-use vapes

Members of Lincolnshire Council have labelled flavoured single-use vapes as a major health problem in the making.

During the latest public protection and communities scrutiny committee meeting, several councillors voiced concern over the sale of disposable vapes to under-18s, saying the enticing colourful flavours of these products are largely responsible for their appeal to youngsters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report to the committee revealed that, since 2020/21, Trading Standards officers have noticed a surge in underage sales across Lincolnshire.

A report to Lincolnshire Council revealed that, since 2020/21, Trading Standards officers have noticed a surge in underage sales of vapes across Lincolnshire. (Photo by: Submitted)

This represents an overall increase of 154 per cent, with instances related to vaping skyrocketing by 344 per cent in the past year alone.

In 2022/23, vaping constituted 68 per cent of all underage sales, according to intelligence reports.

Coun Nicola Clarke said: “People have learnt smoking is not healthy, but I think this is the next big health issue.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She advocated for restrictions similar to those in California, which has suspended the sale of most flavoured tobacco products and e-cigarettes across the state in an effort to keep these highly addictive products away from youth.

However, Mark Keal, head of trading standards, said vapes serve a beneficial purpose for individuals attempting to quit smoking, many of whom reportedly prefer flavoured options.

Coun Nigel Pepper, committee chairman, asked what further measures could be taken to prevent the illegal sale of single-use vapes to minors.